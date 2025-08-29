KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) conducted raids on 55 cases of uncustomed liquor storage in private residences nationwide between January and July this year, with seizures amounting to RM1.42 million and an estimated tax of RM4.02 million.

In a statement yesterday, JKDM said the public was permitted to keep liquor at home for personal consumption without a licence, provided it was duty-paid.

According to the department, members of the public were not required to keep records when purchasing duty-paid liquor from licensed outlets for personal consumption.

“The requirement to keep records for seven years applies to licence holders or importers and exporters.

“In terms of liquor stored for personal consumption, there is no limit on the number of bottles specified under JKDM’s administrative law,” the statement said.

JKDM stressed that enforcement actions, including raids, were not conducted arbitrarily but were based on intelligence or public complaints indicating a violation of the law.

“There have been cases of individuals storing liquor at home for business purposes. Investigations by JKDM confirmed that the duty or tax on the liquor had not been paid,” it said, adding that enforcement actions were taken under the Excise Act 1976 and the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, the statement said JKDM recorded 599 cases of untaxed liquor seizures, involving goods worth RM24.29 million and tax amounting to RM62.62 million. — Bernama