KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The UM Specialist Centre (UMSC) has rolled out Q-Ward, Malaysia’s first fully operational smart ward with advanced digital systems designed to improve patient care and streamline hospital operations.

According to UMSC Chief Executive Officer Norzaiton Senusi, she said Q-Ward provides real-time access to care and services through bedside technology.

“We are proud to introduce our very own Smart Ward, one that truly sets us apart from other hospitals in Malaysia. I would say that we are the first in the country to establish a fully-fledged Q-Ward within our hospital.

“The concept of a smart ward was first pioneered at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust in London with the launch of iWard. Building on that model, our Q-Ward is now fully operational at Berlian Ward, where every room and bed is equipped with smart technology,” she said during her speech at the launch of UMSC Paediatric Diabetes Clinic, the Q-ward smart ward and the International Patient Centre here.

She added that the innovation goes beyond patient convenience, noting that in the future patients may only need to come to the hospital to see doctors, with all other aspects managed by technology.

This, she said, would empower healthcare teams to anticipate and respond swiftly to the patient’s needs.

“One day, we aspire for patients to visit the hospital solely to see their doctors, while every other aspect of their care will be supported seamlessly by technology.

“This empowers our healthcare teams with insights to anticipate patient needs and respond swiftly. Importantly, Q-Ward also addresses one of the most pressing challenges faced by hospitals around the world which are the shortage of nurses,” she added.

In a separate statement, UMSC said that at Q-Ward, patients can enjoy a seamless and convenient experience, with access to entertainment platforms such as Netflix and YouTube, alongside meal ordering, integrated medical records, test results and treatment plans, all through a single bedside platform.

It also said the ward reflects UMSC’s value-based care approach, aimed at enhancing patient engagement, supporting informed decision-making and improving overall health outcomes.

It then added that Q-Ward is also equipped with digital features combined with artificial intelligence to streamline routine surgical cases.