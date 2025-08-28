BAYAN LEPAS, Aug 28 — A stray dog trapped on the 17th-floor rooftop of Villa Kejora in Relau here, tragically fell to his death today.

Despite several days of intense rescue efforts by volunteers, the dog is believed to have slipped, likely due to the heavy rain last night.

“We had all been praying for a miracle, hoping that rescue teams and volunteers could bring him down safely. But today, our hearts are broken. Perhaps the rain made the floor too slick, and in his confusion and fear, he slipped and fell to his death,” the Penang Animal Welfare Society (4PAWS) shared on Facebook.

“For days he endured hunger, loneliness, and the sight of so many people below hoping to save him. His story touched countless hearts.”

The rescue mission began on August 25, when 4PAWS received a call about the dog. Despite nearly three hours of effort, the dog, frightened and disoriented, refused to approach the rescuers.

On August 26, the team returned with additional support from the fire department, local volunteers, and other groups, but the dog continued to evade capture. Even attempts to entice it with fried chicken, roasted chicken and KFC, failed.

Yet, the rescuers remained hopeful.

4PAWS thanked everyone involved in the mission for their tireless efforts and support during the dog's final days.

“Rest in peace, dear one. You were not invisible. You were loved, even if only in your final days.”