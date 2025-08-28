GEORGE TOWN, Aug 28 — High-risk slopes in Penang will be closely monitored to prevent landslides and other mishaps as the inter-monsoon season begins, state executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari said today.

The state Infrastructure, Transport, and Digital Committee chairman explained that the Public Works Department (JKR) regularly monitors slopes that have been identified as hotspots.

“It will be difficult to predict exactly where a landslide will occur, but we do have a list of slopes identified as high-risk,” Zairil said at a press conference after officiating a geotechnical engineering seminar here.

He said JKR is closely monitoring these high-risk slopes, especially during the rainy season.”

Zairil also said the state may consider using technology such as sensors or satellites to monitor slope conditions, but acknowledged that cost is a significant factor.

“Cost is a factor as we have limitations, so what we can do now is increase monitoring,” he stated.

However, he revealed that the state has already introduced a pilot system using sensors along a portion of a slope on Jalan Tun Sardon in Balik Pulau.

“This project is in cooperation with a local company supplying the technology, so we want to see how effective this system is as an early warning system,” he said.

He added that if the pilot project proves successful, the state might consider deploying sensors on other high-risk slopes, though a widespread rollout would be costly.

On the state's collaboration with the federal government on slope mitigation efforts, he said JKR Penang regularly engages with the engineering unit of JKR Malaysia to get expert advice and funding.

“In the last one to two years, we have obtained a significant amount of allocation from the federal government to strengthen and repair several slopes along federal roads, such as in Balik Pulau and Batu Ferringhi,” he said.

He said that while Jalan Tun Sardon is a state road, Penang has also asked for JKR’s assistance.