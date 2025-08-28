GEORGE TOWN, Aug 28 — A new ferry route connecting Penang with Aceh, Indonesia, is a step closer to reality after the Penang Port Commission (PPC) and the Aceh government reached a consensus on the proposal.

PPC chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said the proposal is a positive initiative to strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Penang Port was represented by the Penang Port Sdn Bhd, as the appointed port operator, in a discussion with the Aceh government to get detailed information and to exchange views on Penang Port’s readiness for a ferry route from Aceh,” he said in a statement today.

Following the discussions, it was agreed in principle that the ferry operations will initially involve passengers and cargo only, not vehicles, as foreign vehicle entry requires separate regulatory approvals.

The proposed passenger ferry is approximately 59 metres long with a capacity for 200 passengers, while the cargo ship will have a capacity of 100 tonnes.

PPC has also identified docking locations for the new service. The passenger ferry is set to berth at the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT), while the cargo ship will use the Butterworth Deep Water Wharves (BDWW).

Despite the consensus, however, Yeoh noted that several key steps remain before the service can be realised.

“Among the main issues to look into is identifying a qualified ferry operator to run the operations, finalising the exact route from Aceh to Penang, and arranging a service schedule that meets passenger demands,” he said.

He expressed PPC's full support for the initiative, highlighting its potential to increase trade activities, expand the tourism sector, and strengthen the economic link between Penang and Aceh.

PPC is also committed to bringing this new route to fruition in accordance with all legal requirements, he added.