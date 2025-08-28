KUANTAN, Aug 28 — Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has decreed that all mosques and surau in the state hold solat hajat tomorrow night to seek protection from calamities.

The Pahang Royal Household, in a Facebook post, said the decree was issued following recent earthquakes in the country, reflecting the Sultan’s deep concern for the well-being of the people and the safety of the state.

“His Royal Highness has decreed that Muslims in Pahang strengthen their prayers, increase their acts of worship and unite in seeking Allah SWT’s protection from any calamity.

“He also called on the people to pray together, seeking Allah SWT’s protection for the state from all disasters and for the well-being, peace and prosperity of all,” according to the post.

Bernama reported that a mild 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck Segamat, Johor, at 8.59 am today, with tremors felt in several parts of the state as well as southern Pahang.

On Aug 24, the Malaysian Meteorological Department confirmed that a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Segamat at 6.13 am, followed by a second tremor at 9 am in Yong Peng, about 28km northwest of Kluang, registering a magnitude of 2.8 at a depth of 10 km. — Bernama