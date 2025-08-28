KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The High Court here today awarded RM200,000 in damages to DAP vice-chairman Teo Nie Ching after allowing her defamation suit against former journalist Datuk Yazid Othman.

In a Facebook post, Teo said Judge Alice Loke Yee Ching ruled that Yazid had defamed her at a forum on Feb 26, 2021 titled ‘Buku Teks Sejarah Dimanipulasi – Komunis Pula Diagungkan’ (‘History Textbook Manipulated – Communists Glorified’).

“The High Court judge allowed my claim and awarded damages of RM200,000, with interest of five per cent per annum on the sum of RM200,000 from the date of judgment until full settlement, as well as costs of RM30,000,” Teo said.

The Kulai MP also stated that in the summary of the grounds of judgment delivered in open court today, the judge found that the elements of defamation had been proven and that Yazid had failed to establish his defences of justification, fair comment, and qualified privilege.

“The judge also found that there was malice in Yazid’s statements against me,” the Deputy Communications Minister said.

Teo had filed a civil suit against Yazid at the Shah Alam High Court.

According to Teo, the forum was livestreamed on several social media platforms when Yazid, who was at the time the deputy chairperson of the Coalition of NGOs for Rejecting Form Four History Textbooks (BST4).

She said that Yazid, had among others, alleged that she had directed government officers to alter the Form 4 History text book issued by the Education Ministry (MoE) to “promote and publicise communist struggles” and other allegations.

These allegations were made during her tenure as Deputy Education Minister from 2018 to 2020.

Teo welcomed the decision, saying that justice has finally been served.

“I have cleared my name of these unwarranted allegations. I would like to extend my gratitude to my lawyers Syahredzan Johan and Amanda Wong Yoke Ting for their assistance,” she added. — Bernama