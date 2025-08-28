KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — A businessman told the Sessions Court during Lim Guan Eng’s undersea tunnel project trial today that he had to “get things done” for the then Penang chief minister after being asked to open a bank account.

Witness G Gnanaraja also testified that he only met Lim twice in August 2017 Free Malaysia Today reported.

He claimed Lim asked him to set up a company and open a bank account to receive payments linked to the project.

Gnanaraja then said he had never met or spoken to Lim before those two meetings.

“I don’t have his number,” he said, adding that he never met Lim again after August 2017.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Ramkarpal Singh asked why Gnanaraja would agree to such a request despite barely knowing Lim.

Ramkarpal asked if Gnanaraja had used Bumi Muhibah Capital Holding Sdn Bhd for fraudulent purposes, to which the witness objected to the word “fraud.”

Gnanaraja insisted that he was serving the chief minister and said he had Bumi Muhibah in mind when handling the matter.

He also admitted that the Shah Alam High Court declared him bankrupt in December last year after he failed to pay RM5.3 million in legal fees to his solicitors, Dennis, Nik and Wong.

The hearing continues on Oct 14, with Lim facing accusations of soliciting a 10 per cent profit share from the project, receiving RM3.3 million in bribes, and two charges of misappropriating RM208.7 million in state land.