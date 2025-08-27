SEREMBAN, Aug 27 — Several roads in the city will be closed tomorrow, Friday and Sunday to make way for the rehearsal sessions and the National Day celebration on Aug 31 at the main stage at Padang Majlis Bandaraya Seremban, Jalan Yam Tuan.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohammad Hatta Che Din said the temporary closure and traffic diversion will begin from 7 am to 12 noon tomorrow, and 6 am to 12 noon on Friday and Sunday.

“The parade will pass through Jalan Berhala (temple), Jalan Dato Hamzah, Jalan Yam Tuan, Jalan Dato’ Sheikh Ahmad and Jalan Dato’ Bandar Tunggal. As such, the roads involved will be closed, including Lorong Jawa, Jalan Lee Kee Seong and the Istana Roundabout.

“For alternative routes, motorists can go through Jalan Tunku Munawir, Jalan Dato Lee Fong Yee, Jalan Tunku Hassan, Jalan Dato Abdul Malek, Jalan Dato Abdul Kadir and Jalan Tun Abdul Said,” he said in a statement today.

He advised road users to comply with the instructions of traffic personnel on duty.

Those who have any enquiries can contact the Seremban Police Headquarters Operations Room at 06-6033477 / 06-6014999. — Bernama