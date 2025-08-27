JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 27 — A mild earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Segamat, Johor, at 8.59 am today, with tremors reportedly felt in parts of the state and southern Pahang.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said the quake occurred about 18 kilometres (km) south of Segamat, centred at latitude 2.33°N and longitude 102.79°E, at a depth of 10 km.

“MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the earthquake,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Members of the public who experienced the tremors have been urged to fill in an online questionnaire provided by MetMalaysia at https://forms.gle/JMGSQhuAKdtwWn2a7 to assist with further investigations.

On Aug 24, MetMalaysia confirmed that a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Segamat at 6.13 am, followed by a second tremor at 9 am in Yong Peng, about 28km northwest of Kluang, registering a magnitude of 2.8 at a depth of 10 km. — Bernama