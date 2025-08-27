KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — An inter-terminal transfer (ITT) system to facilitate seamless passenger and baggage transit between Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 2 (T2) is expected to be fully deliberated and implemented by middle of 2026.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the ITT system was mooted and unanimously supported by stakeholders from the aviation industry, stressing the initiative’s importance in uplifting KLIA as a renown regional airline hub.

“One of the consensuses we have achieved today is the need to expedite the interlink between T1 and T2.

“I also would like to stress that there is no issue of political will.

“As far as the Transport Ministry is concerned, we support the integration, and in fact we have been pushing for it for quite some time,” he said after chairing the National Aviation Consultative Council (NAAC) at Hilton KL here.

At present, passengers transferring between T1 and T2 must exit one terminal and re-check in with their luggage at the other.

The integration aims to remove the current inconvenience by allowing airside transfers to ensure a smoother passenger transit experience.

The system is being developed by Malaysian Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) as part of the company’s strategy to enhance operational efficiency across both terminals.

Loke said the ministry has requested there will be no major infrastructure additions, but improvements on existing system instead.

“What we want to implement is integration of the airside shuttle bus system.

“In order to fully integrate both terminals, it’s not just passengers but their luggages as well, so a system has to be developed.

“There is also a need to consider the aspect of immigration and customs which I believe will take some time, at least six to nine months to fully deliberate,” he said.

Separately, Loke said the NACC has also decided to reconsider the ‘Green Lane’ system to resolve international arrival congestions during Customs check at both T1 and T2; and the formation of a task force to monitor the ongoing progress of the Baggage Handling System by MAHB.

The NACC also discussed the need to further improve slot allocations and management at the Subang Airport currently overseen by the National Slot Coordination Malaysia.