PUTRAJAYA, Aug 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) proposal for high-profile corruption trials to be broadcast live will be discussed with the Chief Justice, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said reportedly said today.

According to a report in Berita Harian, Azalina said that existing legal provisions must first be examined before the suggestion can be implemented.

“I am not sure if there are provisions that would allow such a proposal to be implemented, so I will discuss it with the Chief Justice,” she reportedly said after a monthly assembly here.

“I am not certain about the legal regulations, but permission must be obtained from the court, right? As for live broadcasting of trials, I am not sure, I have to refer, but usually it is just recordings.” she was quoted as saying.

She also reportedly said that most proceedings are currently recorded, but only in audio form.

The proposal was raised by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki last week, who said that live streaming of high-profile corruption cases would boost public confidence in the judicial process, and that some parties have used social media to manipulate court-revealed facts.

He added that it would also prevent the spread of manipulated information on social media, allowing the public to assess proceedings transparently.