JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 27 — The Johor government will continue monitoring the structural integrity of bridges, roads, dams and other public infrastructure in Segamat following a minor earthquake that struck the district this morning.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the move was to ensure public safety.

“The Johor Public Works Department (JKR), the Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) and the Johor Water Regulatory Authority (BAKAJ) will continue monitoring the bridges, roads, dams and main facilities in the district.

“At the same time, national oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) will also submit a report on the condition of its assets and facilities located within the affected radius,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fazli also urged the public to be alert and avoid high-rise areas or buildings for the time being, stressing that family safety should remain a priority.

Earlier, residents in Segamat and nearby areas felt a weak earthquake measuring 3.2 in magnitude at 8.59am.

It was the third tremor in the district after the first on Sunday, which registered 4.1 in magnitude, followed by a second incident shortly after.

Separately, another tremor measuring 2.8 in magnitude was reported in Yong Peng, central Johor, at 9am.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said no casualties or property damage were reported from today’s tremors.