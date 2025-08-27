NIBONG TEBAL, Aug 27 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Penang branch is investigating an incident in which a subcontractor worker fell while cleaning solar panels at a paper mill here yesterday.

Its director Hairozie Asri said the 21-year-old local man fell from a transparent roof at a height of 9.14 metres (30 feet) in the mill’s loading bay at around 12.15 pm.

“The victim suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer from Sungai Bakap Hospital. Following the incident, Penang DOSH issued a prohibition notice to the parties involved and ordered all work to stop until corrective measures are implemented.

“DOSH will conduct a detailed investigation at the site, and legal action will be taken if any violations of the law are found,” he said in a statement today.

He added that all employers and contractors are responsible for ensuring safe work systems are in place, assessed, and followed before assigning high-risk tasks.

Non-compliance constitutes an offence under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Act 514) and may result in legal action. — Bernama