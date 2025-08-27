KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Businessman G Gnanaraja reporetedly told the Sessions Court here today that he had not struck any deal with the authorities to frame former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng in the undersea tunnel project case.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Gnanaraja said this during cross-examination by Lim’s lawyer, RSN Rayer, who suggested that Gnanaraja may have received lighter punishment after he was initially investigated and charged with cheating, before later pleading guilty to a lesser offence and being fined.

“I do not agree (with that contention),” Gnanaraja was quoted as saying

The prosecution witness also reportedly denied harbouring any animosity towards Lim and rejected claims that he had lied in court about acting as a “middleman” in payments related to the RM6.3 billion project.

Gnanaraja reportedly testified that fellow businessman Zarul Ahmad Zulkifli had given him RM19 million in 2017, which he described as a “friendly loan”.

“RM15 million was deposited in a CIMB account and another RM4 million was (given) in cash. Of the RM4 million, RM2 million cash was for YB Lim,” he was quoted as saying

When asked about Zarul’s testimony that he had been cheated of the RM19 million, Gnanaraja reportedly said, “I disagree (with Zarul’s testimony). That was his version and I have my own version of what happened.”

He reportedly added that in WhatsApp conversations, he and Zarul referred to Lim as “big boss”, while Zarul called cash “chocolates”.

The undersea tunnel case concerns allegations that Lim, during his time as Penang chief minister, sought a share of the project’s profits and RM3.3 million in kickbacks in exchange for awarding the contract to Zarul’s company.

The hearing before Judge Azura Alwi will resume tomorrow.