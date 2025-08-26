KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Ministry of Communications, through MyCreative Ventures (MyCreative), will host a 30-hour non-stop RIUH Merdeka celebration from noon on Aug 30 to 6 pm on Aug 31 at the New Millennium Monument car park in Putrajaya, in conjunction with National Day 2025.

In a statement today, MyCreative said the event, held as a complementary programme to the official National Day celebration, aims to ignite patriotic spirit through a showcase of arts, culture and creativity.

“The event also serves as a platform for local creative industry players and entrepreneurs to showcase talent, create business opportunities and foster community ties,” it said.

More than 25,000 visitors are expected, with live performances by top local acts including Yuna, Misha Omar, Pop Shuvit, Aliff Satar & The Locos, IamNeeta and Datuk Zainal Abidin.

Over 80 vendors will be on-site, offering a range of food, beverages, fashion, accessories and beauty products, while free creative workshops and family-friendly activities will run throughout the event.

The celebration will culminate on Merdeka Eve with a fireworks display, expected to be one of the main highlights.

“With its blend of creativity, music and community, RIUH Merdeka is more than entertainment. It is a platform to celebrate Malaysia’s independence with the people,” MyCreative added.

More details are available via Instagram and Facebook at @riuhinthecity and @mycreativeventures. — Bernama