PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The Electric Train Service 3 (ETS3) project to Johor Bahru is expected to begin operations in December this year, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

At a press conference after the Transport Ministry’s monthly assembly here, Loke said the project is now in its final phase, with track infrastructure fully completed.

“The only works left are the signalling systems. The physical infrastructure is ready.

“The tracks to Johor Bahru are complete, so we expect operations to commence by December,” he said.

Before this, Loke had dismissed claims of delays, stressing that the ETS3 project was progressing according to schedule.

The first phase of the ETS3 to Segamat is already operational, to be followed by Kluang on Aug 30 and finally to Johor Bahru Sentral in the third phase.

Last Saturday, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia graced the launch of KTM Berhad’s ETS3 southern service at Kuala Lumpur Station.

In a related development, Loke said the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) service, linking Shah Alam with surrounding areas in Selangor, is expected to begin operations before the end of this year.

“Initially, we had targeted the end of the third quarter, but there are still several tests that need to be conducted, resulting in slight delays.

“However, we are committed to ensuring that the initial LRT3 route from Klang to Petaling Jaya will be operational before year-end,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said MoT will closely monitor the progress of all its projects to ensure they are completed on schedule.

“We will continue to focus on fulfilling our responsibility to enhance mobility for the people.

“All development projects under the ministry will be closely monitored so that they can be completed and delivered as planned,” he said. — Bernama