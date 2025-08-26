KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Police arrested a man and seized nearly RM1 million worth of syabu (methamphetamine) and heroin base drugs in two raids around the Klang Valley on August 20.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the 29-year-old local man was arrested by a team of officers from the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at 6.15pm in the lobby of a condominium in KL South.

He said police also seized a plastic bag containing two compressed lumps of suspected heroin base drugs, weighing 741.5 grammes (g).

“Following the arrest, police were led to a Toyota Vios car parked in the Taman Segar area of Cheras.

“The check showed up a sack and a cloth bag containing eight compressed blocks of suspected heroin base, weighing three kilogrammes (kg), and 20 packets of Chinese tea suspected to be laced with methamphetamine weighing 20.5kg in the car boot,” he said in a statement here today.

Fadil said the total amount of drugs seized was estimated to weigh 23.74kg, worth approximately RM974,000, which could supply a single dose for 420,400 addicts.

He said the modus operandi of the syndicate, which has been active since October last year, was to use cars for drug storage before distribution.

“The heroin base would be processed first before being sold to drug addicts. A review of previous records found that the suspect had been convicted under Section 420 of the Penal Code (for cheating),” he said.

He also said the suspect was remanded for seven days until August 27 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama