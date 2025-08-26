KUCHING, Aug 26 — The opportunity for Sabah to collaborate in the newly established airline, AirBorneo, remains open, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

He said the proposal for cooperation had previously been raised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before Sarawak proceeded with the acquisition of MASwings.

“At that time, when Sarawak wanted to take over MASwings, the Sabah government said, ‘wait first’.

“But the door for cooperation is still open. If tomorrow the Sabah government wants to take up equity in AirBorneo, why not?” he told reporters after officiating Affin Bank’s Hikmah Exchange Branch and Regional Office here today.

On Feb 12, Abang Johari announced the establishment of AirBorneo following the signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) between the Sarawak government and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

AirBorneo, which is expected to begin operations in January 2026, launched its official logo and brand slogan on Aug 21. — Bernama