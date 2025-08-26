SHAH ALAM, Aug 26 — A Form Three student is reportedly in critical condition following an incident at a school dormitory, which his family alleges may involve elements of bullying.

The boy’s mother, Siti Muhaini Mohammad Mansor, 43, said her son, Ahmad Irfan Ahmad Hanafi, suffered brain bleeding, a broken jaw and lung injuries and is currently receiving treamtent in a hospital, Sinar Harian reported today.

She reportedly said the school’s warden informed her that Irfan had fallen from the third floor of his school in Sabak Bernam, but she claimed the injuries raised questions about the actual cause of the incident.

“The family was only informed at 4am, whereas the incident happened around 2am. The warden said Irfan fell from the third floor after eating instant noodles. But in the medical report, there were no food remnants at all in his stomach,” she was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

She reportedly said a police report was lodged at the Sabak Bernam station at 5am on Tuesday, adding that five students had been detained to assist investigations but none had given statements so far.

According to Sinar Harian, she also described Ahmad Irfan as cheerful and active in school, noting that he held a post in the dormitory’s religious bureau and had never shown signs of trouble with his peers.

He is reportedly sedated and remains under close medical observation at hospital.