IPOH, Aug 25 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook reportedly said yesterday that the party will not use government funds to finance any of its political programmes.

According to Sinar Harian, during a DAP dinner event in Ipoh last night, Loke said that all government allocations belong to the public and must be used for national development rather than party activities.

“Although DAP is now part of the government, whenever we organise dinner events, they continue to receive strong support from members who are willing to buy tickets. That is a sign of their support for the party’s struggle,” he was quoted as saying

“We always separate the party from the government. Government resources and funds are for the people, we do not use them for the party,” he reportedly said.

The event also saw the launch of a fundraising drive for Perak DAP.

Loke, who is also transport minister, reportedly added that the unity government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is focused on boosting the economy, easing people’s lives and improving living standards.