KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Modified motorcycles used to carry goods must comply with the required technical specifications and obtain a Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) certificate from the Road Transport Department (JPJ), said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke said these vehicles must also receive approval from JPJ’s Automotive Engineering Division for registered motorcycles that have been modified and re-registered as goods vehicles for commercial purposes.

“While some motorcycles may be modified, any modified motorcycle that fails to meet the required standards and has not obtained VTA approval is considered illegal. As a result, it will not have insurance coverage or comply with road tax regulations.

“If any risks occur, the user will bear the costs. Therefore, we advise users, such as farmers, to obtain the necessary approval to ensure they are protected and using the vehicle legally,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Loke was responding to a supplementary question from Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) regarding the ministry’s plans to issue guidelines for the use of modified three-wheeled motorcycles in rural areas for transporting agricultural goods.

Loke also mentioned that JPJ is ready to provide guidance and technical assistance throughout the VTA approval process for new motorcycles intended for modification or use.

“Three-wheeled motorcycles, such as sidecar models (Category L4), are examples of registered and licenced goods vehicles. These motorcycles are allowed for road use, provided they are registered as goods vehicles,” he said. — Bernama