KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — In a heartwarming display of solidarity at Dataran Merdeka, 8,000 teddy bears were arranged yesterday to form a map of Palestine, made possible through contributions from the public and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Cinta Gaza Malaysia’s Malaysia Book of Records project director, Ikmal Islam, said the initiative had set a new milestone, setting a record for ‘Most Teddy Bears in a Map Formation’.

“Alhamdulillah, thank you. By 5.30 pm, we had managed to gather 8,000 teddy bears from the public and several NGOs.

“This time, we succeeded in setting a Malaysia Book of Records, and we will continue to strive for the next record,” he said when met at the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025.

Visitors to the carnival were thrilled to witness thousands of teddy bears of different types and colours arranged to form a Palestine map.

Through this symbolic gesture, the programme seeks to assemble 8,000 teddy bears to represent the more than 18,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza by the Zionist regime’s atrocities.

Jointly organised by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations and Cinta Gaza Malaysia, the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025 is held under the patronage of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat-Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza”, the highlight of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025, at Dataran Merdeka tonight.

The carnival drew crowds to Dataran Merdeka from early morning, with a host of interesting programmes lined up for visitors. — Bernama