KOTA KINABALU, Aug 25 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is confident of defending its Api-Api and Inanam seats in the upcoming state elections.

PKR Sabah chairman Datuk Ts Mustapha Sakmud said discussions are still ongoing regarding the seats Pakatan Harapan (PH) will contest in the 17th Sabah state election, as well as electoral cooperation.

“But what is certain is that we will not let go of Api-Api. These two seats are confirmed, no question about it.

We will announce the candidates later,” he said after launching the PKR Api-Api main operations room and election machinery here on Sunday.

Mustapha dismissed speculation that Api-Api incumbent Datuk Seri Christina Liew might be dropped as a candidate after she was absent from the event.

“There’s nothing to it. Maybe she had to attend other programmes or ministerial duties. Incumbents are also on the list of potential candidates,” he said.

He added that discussions on seat distribution with Barisan Nasional (BN) are ongoing, while negotiations with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will begin after that.

Separately, Mustapha responded to speculation over the possible entry of Tuan Yang Terutama (TYT) Sabah’s son into PKR, saying the party was monitoring developments.

When asked if the individual had officially joined PKR or filled out a membership form, he said:

“We will make an announcement later. Nothing has been decided so far. It’s best to ask the individual directly.”

Meanwhile, PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar, who officiated the event, was asked whether the case of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir had shifted public support towards the opposition due to waning trust in the government’s handling of the case.

“When it comes to upholding justice for Zara, I look at it from the lens of a human being. I recently met her mother around three weeks ago. And as a mother myself, I want the best decision and for justice to be served,” she said.

Nurul Izzah said the government was listening to Sabah’s call for a safer atmosphere, not only in schools but also in workplaces, and welcomed the fact that the issue was being debated in Parliament.

“This issue is important to be overcome. But it is also important for us to be empathetic,” she added, urging concerted efforts by all parties to safeguard children nationwide.

Also present were PH component party leaders from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Democratic Action Party (DAP). — The Borneo Post