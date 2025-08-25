KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The structure of the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH), including its elevated bends, was built in accordance with specifications approved by the authorities and verified by certified engineers, says highway concessionaire Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas).

In a statement yesterday, it said the design of the expressway had met all stipulated safety requirements.

“Although the expressway design has met all safety requirements, we have taken proactive measures such as installing additional warning signs at strategic locations, enhancing public awareness campaigns, and planning for the installation of extra barriers to further strengthen safety aspects,” the statement read.

Prolintas said it had taken note of two recent motorcycle crashes that occurred.

The company also advised road users to always adhere to the prescribed speed limits and drive prudently, especially along the elevated and curved sections of the expressway.

“Prolintas has also handed over all relevant evidence, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, to the authorities to assist in investigations,” it added.

At about 10.40 am yesterday, a 19-year-old male private college student was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was believed to have skidded before plunging off the elevated DASH structure from a height of 21 metres at the 1/B 0.5 exit. — Bernama