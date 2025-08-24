MUAR, Aug 24 — It was a bizarre chain reaction that linked a total of 12 vehicles in a southbound accident at KM129.9 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) yesterday morning, but when the smoke cleared on the potentially deadly incident of multiple collisions, there was only one unlucky driver.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said they received the report at 7.30 am about the multiple accident involving six lorries, five cars and a van.

He said initial investigations showed the accident was sparked when a lorry driven by a 48-year-old local man suffered a breakdown and who stopped in the emergency lane on the left side of the highway.

“While the lorry was stationary, it emitted blinding smoke that obstructed the sight and visibility of other drivers, which led to a chain collision among other vehicles travelling on the road.

“As a result of the chain collision, one of the lorry drivers, a 39-year-old man, suffered internal injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene. Six other drivers were slightly injured while the rest were unharmed,” he said in a statement last night.

He said a urine test on the driver of the damaged lorry did not show up any illegal substances and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (for reckless driving). — Bernama