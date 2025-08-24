KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Unable to cope with the pressure of being controlled, a man strangled his girlfriend to death at an apartment in Kampung Baru Subang, Shah Alam, yesterday.

Sungai Buloh District Police Chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the 47-year-old local suspect later called the police at 8.45pm yesterday to inform them of the incident.

Acting on the information, he said a police team from the Sungai Buloh District Criminal Investigation Division rushed to the scene and found the couple’s rented room locked, which the suspect only opened after police knocked on the door several times.

“Upon inspection, a woman was found lying unconscious on the bed. Further checks by two medical assistants from Sungai Buloh Hospital at 10.47pm confirmed that the victim had died more than four hours before she was found,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafiz said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect strangled the 52-year-old victim with his hands, unable to bear being controlled in their relationship.

He said the suspect was arrested at the scene for further investigation and has been remanded for seven days until August 30 to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Police take this incident seriously and advised the public to remain calm, not to speculate, and to refrain from actions that may break the law.

Those with information related to the case may contact the Investigating Officer, Insp Azraai Mohamad Amin, at 018-9696941 or approach the nearest police station. — Bernama