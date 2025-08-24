NILAI, Aug 24 — The Negeri Sembilan Health Department (JKNNS), through its Pharmaceutical Services Division in collaboration with the Negeri Sembilan Association of the Deaf (NESDA), has developed the MyDIDCOM website to improve access to medicine-related information for the deaf and mute community.

JKNNS pharmacist Nur Eizera Herlena Mat Jahaya said the MyDIDCOM.com website marked the second phase of the Drug Information for Deaf Community (DIDCOM) initiative, after the introduction of a WhatsApp service via 012-6580627.

She said the platform allows persons with disabilities to submit questions directly to pharmacists through live chat.

“Users can upload photos of medicines and receive explanations on dosage, usage and purpose. Feedback is provided instantly or within one working day. The website also offers instructional videos and new medical terms in sign language,” she told Bernama.

Developed at the end of 2023, MyDIDCOM was created by a team of 10 pharmacists, including one with expertise in web development.

Nur Eizera said 54 pharmacists across the state have been trained in sign language with NESDA’s support to ensure effective communication with users.

To date, more than 40 deaf persons have used the WhatsApp service and the MyDIDCOM website.

She added that promotion efforts are ongoing through NESDA’s social media and internal announcements in pharmacy departments statewide.

Nur Eizera said the department also earned international recognition when its innovation project Bridge-D’Gap: Bridging Diversity and Gaps in Access to Patient Care was named one of the world’s best digital projects at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The award was organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialised agency under the United Nations.

She said the project adopts a unique approach to bridging healthcare access gaps, particularly for the deaf community.

Meanwhile, MyDIDCOM is also being promoted through the Negeri Sembilan edition of the Madani Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025.

“Through PMR, technology-based approaches such as MyDIDCOM not only broaden healthcare access for the people but also reflect the Malaysia Madani aspiration, which emphasises inclusivity, compassion and well-being,” she added. — Bernama