KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) confirms that all pipeline

infrastructure and facilities within the affected region remain fully secure and operational following a minor earthquake that occurred near Segamat, Johor, this morning.

“Upon receiving notification of the tremor, our technical and regional teams promptly implemented standard safety protocols that are already in place for such events across the southern region,” the oil and gas company said in a statement today.

As part of these established procedures, PGB said checks were carried out at the Segamat Compressor Station, Segamat Control Station, and along the relevant pipeline right-of-way.

No abnormalities or disruptions were detected, it said.

“Live monitoring through our supervisory control and data acquisition (Scada) system also confirms that pressure levels and operational parameters remain stable,” it said.

PGB said it is maintaining active communication with the relevant local authorities and the Malaysian

Meteorological Department for ongoing updates.

“We will continue to prioritise the safety of the public and our operations as we carry out close surveillance, standing ready to respond should conditions evolve,” it added.

It was reported that tremors from the 4.1-magnitude quake that struck Segamat, Johor, at 6.13 am today were also felt in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and southern Pahang.

The Johor government had advised the public to stay away from unsafe structures and remain alert to instructions from the authorities following the weak earthquake.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said he had contacted Segamat district officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi, who confirmed that no casualties or property damage had been reported so far. — Bernama