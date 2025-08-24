MELAKA, Aug 24 — Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh led the list of recipients for the state awards and medals, presented in conjunction with the 76th birthday celebrations of Melaka’s Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, at Seri Negeri today.

He was conferred the Darjah Utama Negeri Melaka (DUNM), which carries the title of Datuk Seri Utama.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, and the Chief of Defence Force, General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, were awarded the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka (DGSM), which carries the title Datuk Seri.

The Darjah Cemerlang Seri Melaka (DCSM), which carries the title Datuk Wira, was awarded to Melaka state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad, Royal Malaysian Customs Department director-general Datuk Aniz Rizana Mohd Zainudin, and National Defence University of Malaysia vice-chancellor Lt Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi Ahmad.

Other recipients included Badan Amal Kasih Ibu Putrajaya chairman Datuk Seri Anggraini Sentiyaki, Plaza Premium Lounge chief executive officer, Song Hoi See; and SME Development Bank chief executive officer, Datuk Mohammad Hardee S.N. Ibrahim.

In addition, the Darjah Mulia Seri Melaka (DMSM), which carries the title of Datuk, was awarded to Court of Appeal judge Dr Shahnaz Sulaiman, Malaysia’s ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai, Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah, and Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad.

Also receiving the award were Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) lecturer Prof Dr Mohd Shahrir Mohd Sani, Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad president and chief executive officer Datuk Khairul Kamarudin, MSR Green Energy Sdn Bhd director Datuk Tarminder Singh a/l Balwant Singh; and Datuk Burhanuddin Md Radzi, managing director of Les’ Copaque Production Sdn Bhd.

Among those awarded the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (DPSM), which carries the title of Datuk, were Malaysia’s ambassador to Algeria Rizany Irwan Muhamad Mazlan, legal advisor to the Melaka state government Khairul Azreem Mamat, Sungai Rambai state assemblyman Siti Faizah Abdul Azis, and Pantai Kundor state assemblyman Tuminah Kadi @ Mohd Hashim.

Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam (right) conferred the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (D.P.SM) which carries the title of Datuk to leading Chinese film star, Datuk Fan Bingbing at the Melaka State Awards, Stars and Medals Award Ceremony in conjunction with the 76th Birthday Celebration of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka at the Balai Istiadat Seri Negeri near Ayer Keroh August 24, 2025. — Bernama pic

Other recipients included Prosecution Division III deputy head at the Attorney General’s Chambers, Kamal Baharin Omar, Melaka Football Club president, K. Devan, international star and Melaka Tourism ambassador for 2024, Fan Bingbing, and Media Prima group managing director Mohd Rafiq Mat Razali.

This year, Tun Mohd Ali also conferred the Jaksa Pendamai (JP) to former Melaka state secretary Datuk Ismail Salleh, former state executive council member Datuk Ismail Othman, and former MP for Kota Melaka Datuk Wong Nai Chee.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Melaka bureau part-time reporter, Rashidah Abd Rahim, received the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK).

In addition, 93 individuals were honoured with the Darjah Seri Melaka (DSM), 159 with the Bintang Cemerlang Melaka (BCM), 233 with the Bintang Khidmat Terpuji (BKT), 351 with the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK), 138 with the Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (PBM), and six with the Pingat Khidmat Lama (PKL). — Bernama