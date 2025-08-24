KOTA KINABALU, Aug 24 — The Sabah Moto Day 8.0 is far from being merely an entertainment event or a “joke” as alleged by some quarters, but rather a major platform that unites the voices, spirit and aspirations of motorcycling youth across Borneo.

Chairman of the Sabah Anti-Drug Squad and co-chairman of Sabah Moto Day 8.0, Datuk Mazlan @ Joehari Manan, said the programme, now in its eighth edition, has recorded the participation of more than 60,000 motorcycles from Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan, Brunei, Kalimantan and Peninsular Malaysia.

“Tens of thousands of young people attend every year, which clearly shows the programme is well-received.

It has become one of the largest youth platforms in the region, not only promoting motorcycling culture but also discouraging negative elements such as illegal racing and drug abuse,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Mazlan stressed that dismissing the event as a “joke” reflects a lack of understanding of its true objectives.

He explained that the programme is organised in close collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Anti-Drug Squad, while also connecting youth with financial institutions such as EPF (KWSP) and BSN to promote financial literacy and savings habits.

“Sabah Moto Day also opens opportunities for young entrepreneurs in the automotive sector, fosters racial unity and delivers positive social messages,” he added.

Mazlan highlighted the presence of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, who officiated the event, announced RM600,000 assistance for 11,000 e-hailing drivers in Sabah, led prayers, and expressed solidarity for the late Zara Qairina Mahathir, as proof that the programme is more than mere entertainment.

“This is a platform that demonstrates social empathy, awareness, and the State Government’s concern for youth,” he said.

Commenting on comparisons with youth programmes in Sarawak, Mazlan said they were unfair, noting that Sabah has consistently provided diverse platforms for youth development, from casual events like Moto Day to leadership initiatives such as Felo SMJ, the Chief Minister’s Cup Oratory and the Sabah Youth Assembly.

While acknowledging some shortcomings in crowd control and cleanliness, Mazlan said organisers have taken corrective steps.

“Unlike those who only criticise from afar, we are on the ground, working, fixing and building. If you truly care for the youth, then join them, don’t just write on social media and belittle the ongoing efforts in Sabah,” he said, adding that such criticism reflected “political poverty” by those who would even ridicule youth events.

“Sabah Moto Day will continue to be a symbol of unity, awareness and the aspirations of Sabah’s youth.

Those who wish to find fault may continue to do so, but the work of building the future of youth will go on with the support of the State Government, organisers, and the thousands of young people who believe in this programme,” he stressed. — The Borneo Post