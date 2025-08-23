KUCHING, Aug 23 — Three men sustained minor injuries following a collision involving two cars at Jalan Matang here this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a distress call was received at 9.28am.

“The incident involved two cars, with two of the victims in one of the vehicles.

“All victims sustained light injuries and were extricated by Bomba personnel,” Bomba said in a statement.

The victims were later sent to the hospital in an ambulance for further treatment. — The Borneo Post