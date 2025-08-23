KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on state governments not to neglect the interests of small traders, particularly Malay hawkers.

He also urged local authorities (PBT) in the states to emulate the approach taken by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur in revitalising business centres for Malay small traders and hawkers.

"That’s why I urge local councils and state governments to take Kuala Lumpur as an example. Don’t neglect the interests of small traders, especially Malay hawkers in our towns.

"I hope state leaderships and PBTs will heed this call. We want the greatness of Kuantan, Temerloh, Kota Bharu or Alor Setar not only to be measured by new malls but also how the state governments and local councils enhance basic facilities, cleanliness, stalls, kiosks, hawker centres and trading spaces,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this at the Golden Jubilee Dinner of the Coalition of Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Associations of Malaysia (GPPPKMM) here last night.

Anwar said in the federal capital, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had been instructed to redevelop between 60 and 70 stalls and also provide a more comfortable food court for the benefit of Malay hawkers and petty traders.

He said although often seen as small, the contributions of Malay traders to society, including urban communities, are significant as 80 per cent of the people preferred to shop at small stalls.

Therefore, he said it would be unreasonable for the government to sideline hawkers in formulating national development policies.

At the event, the Prime Minister also announced an allocation of RM500,000 for GPPPKMM. — Bernama