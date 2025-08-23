KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The rebranding of all Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) schemes under the ‘Lindung’ concept is the Human Resources Ministry’s (Kesuma) efforts to have a clearer identity for schemes that can be easily understood.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said the approach came from the ministry’s determination to uplift worker dignity by making Perkeso the main ‘shield’ that protects workers through various schemes and benefits.

“We fight to uplift worker dignity and our determination is the shield that will protect workers in Malaysia,” he said at the Lindung branding gala launch here today.

The branding covers various initiatives under Perkeso, such as ‘Lindung Pekerja’ for the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969, the ‘Lindung Kerjaya’ for the Employment Insurance System Act 2017, ‘Lindung Kendiri’ for the Self Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) and ‘Lindung Kasih’ replacing the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR).

He said that Perkeso distributes about 45 per cent of its yearly collection worth RM7.6 billion back to contributors, or about RM3.4 billion in the form of benefits including pensions, benefits, treatments, dialysis and rehabilitation.

He noted that while there were complaints raised by some contributors when they couldn’t claim benefits, especially disability pensions, but noted that Perkeso was entrusted with contributor funds and could not simply approve claims as it would result in a drastic reduction in funds and cause those who really qualified for benefits to not receive them.

The Lindung branding is in line with values of Malaysia MADANI that emphasise equality and human dignity.

“That’s the concept of a MADANI society in line with the concept of ‘No one will be left behind’,” he said.

During the launch, Perkeso celebrated eight employers, including Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin, Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, Datuk Dr Mohd Yusof Haslam, Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri and Christy Ng, as Lindung Pesona Employers. — Bernama