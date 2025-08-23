KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak shared an emotional poem on his Facebook page today, describing his three years of imprisonment, featuring vivid imagery of cold concrete floors and prayer mats as his only companions.

The poem opens with descriptions of the dawn call to prayer echoing through prison walls, setting a melancholic tone for his reflections on incarceration.

In it, Najib writes about finding solace in prayer and prostration, using religious devotion as a means to calm his heart and express his grievances.

The former leader alludes to “bitterness in the mouth” while seeking justice, suggesting ongoing frustration with his legal situation and what he perceives as obstacles and injustices.

He describes “wounds and scars in the heart” that only Allah knows and understands, indicating deep emotional pain from his imprisonment.

The poem marks the three-year anniversary of his imprisonment over his conviction in the SRC International trial, and acknowledges that prayers from family and supporters have become his source of hope and strength.

Najib repeats the phrases “Three years have passed” and “Prayer mat becomes companion,” emphasising the passage of time and his reliance on faith during confinement.

The poem concludes with an open-ended statement: “That moment will surely come, When…” suggesting anticipation of eventual freedom or vindication.

The ex-PM is currently seeking to enforce a royal addendum from the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong for him to serve out the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.