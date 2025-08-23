IPOH, Aug 23 — A motorcyclist was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash along Jalan Perdana Taman Desa Meru, Meru Raya here this afternoon.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant operations director Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said they received a distress call at 12.21 pm and a team of 10 firefighters were dispatched to the site of the crash involving a Perodua Kelisa, a Perodua Myvi and a Modenas MR3 motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist, 33, was thrown to the side of the river and pronounced dead by medical officials. Three other victims from the two cars suffered minor injuries and were given first aid before being handed over to the paramedics,” he said in a statement today.

The operation ended at 2.44 pm, he added. — Bernama