KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) today announced that all of its Rapid KL rail lines will run 24 hours from August 30 to 31 in conjunction with the National Day celebrations.

The round-the-clock service will also cover the Sunway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, several bus routes, and selected Rapid On-Demand (ROD) zones to ease travel for the public attending Merdeka events across the Klang Valley and Putrajaya.

“As the country’s largest public transport operator, we are proud to be part of the heartbeat of the people in heightening the spirit of National Month.

“This initiative is not merely about providing mobility services but also reflects Prasarana’s continued commitment to strengthen public transport as a driver of unity and as a symbol of love for the nation,” said Prasarana group president and chief executive officer Amir Hamdan at a press conference at the Pasar Seni LRT station here.

Services will operate continuously from 6am on August 30 until 11.30pm on August 31.

Amir said more than 5,000 frontline staff would be deployed to ensure crowd control and smooth operations throughout the extended service period.

“Our experience in running 24-hour operations last year serves as an important reference point for us to further improve preparations this time around.

“With more than 5,000 frontline staff deployed, we are confident this year’s services will be smoother and safer.

“Our hope is that Malaysians will take full advantage of these facilities, come together in large numbers, and embrace the spirit of independence in an atmosphere of harmony,” he added.

Additional buses will also be mobilised, with 86 routes involving 235 buses on Merdeka Eve and 100 routes with 308 buses on National Day itself.

In Putrajaya, Rapid KL will provide 96 free shuttle buses covering three routes to Dataran Putrajaya, while the ROD service will see 20 vans operating across five zones from Putrajaya Sentral station and one zone in the Central Business District.

Bookings for the ROD service can be made through the MyRapid Pulse app at a fare of RM1.

The full list of bus routes and ROD zones is available on www.myrapid.com.my and Rapid KL’s social media channels.

The public is advised to comply with instructions from the authorities, avoid blocking bus lanes, and ensure they have sufficient Touch ’n Go balance for a smooth journey.