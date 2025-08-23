KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has commenced an investigation following a report made by the Tabung Haji (TH) Board following the dissemination of several defamatory and inflammatory videos on social media.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said MCMC has confirmed receiving the report and an investigation is being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and if convicted, the perpetrator can be fined up to RM500,000.

“The individuals found to have spread the slanders are being identified for further action according to the law.

“The authorities are conducting investigations into the fabricated post which is a serious crime,” he told the media after the launch of Denyut Nadi Merdeka Campaign organised by Prasarana Malaysia Bhd in conjunction with the 68th National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations here, today.

Also present was Prasarana group president and chief executive officer Amir Hamdan.

Yesterday, TH group managing director and chief executive officer, Mustakim Mohamad, announced that his party had filed reports with police and MCMC over the matter.

He said that posting videos with provocations and reckless accusations, especially regarding TH’s branding and governance initiatives, could cause confusion among the general public.

Mustakim explained that the implementation of the branding plan is an effort to re-empower TH’s role as a savings institution for Muslims to perform the hajj pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the public is advised not to be easily manipulated by unscrupulous parties responsible for the TH branding issue and learn from the case of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir.

“Take lessons from previous cases, such as the case of the late Zara Qairina who was slandered to have died after being allegedly put in a washing machine. A teacher was arrested and charged in court.

“There is also an individual who posed as a pathologist and spread unfounded allegations to the point of spreading slander on social media,” he said.

According to Fahmi, the individual has been remanded and will be brought to court in the near future.

In other developments, Fahmi said the food festival organised in conjunction with the Gaza Rally at Dataran Merdeka, starting yesterday until tomorrow, aims to raise humanitarian funds to help the Palestinian people.

He said the programme was organised by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (MAPIM), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which has received permission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) to carry out fundraising activities.

“I was informed that MAPIM is managing the food festival and the sales proceeds will be channelled directly to the people of Gaza,” he said when asked about the concerns of some parties regarding the organisation of the food festival when Gaza is suffering from famine. — Bernama