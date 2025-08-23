KUALA SELANGOR, Aug 23 — A Cabinet Memorandum (MJM) on the ban of electronic cigarettes and vaping will be tabled before the Cabinet by the end of this year at the latest.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry had tabled the preliminary proposal report prepared by the expert committee at the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“I made a brief presentation of the proposal report. The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and the Cabinet have asked me to submit a Cabinet Memorandum towards banning vaping.

“As I have always said, it is not a matter of ‘if’, but ‘when’. I am responsible for fulfilling this directive, and the question now is the method, timing, and approach,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after opening the state-level “Jelajah Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS)” and the closing of the “2025 Jom Nak Sihat Kuala Selangor 2.0” programme at the Kuala Selangor Indoor Stadium Complex, here

Last Thursday (Aug 21), when winding up the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13) motion for the Ministry of Health in the Dewan Rakyat, Dzulkefly said a detailed report on the proposed vape ban was being finalised by the ministry’s expert committee.

In another development, he said Selangor is expected to have four Wellness Hubs, with the addition of a new centre currently under construction in Kuala Selangor.

At the national level, he said the government is targeting the establishment of 81 Wellness Hubs nationwide by 2033.

“Health system reform is now the country’s main focus under MP13, with a shift from the ‘sick-care’ model to a ‘health-care’ model. This approach prioritises disease prevention, primary health care, and the cultivation of healthy living as the foundation of a sustainable health system.

“Through this, the government aims not only to treat people when they fall ill but also to guide and encourage them to maintain good health throughout their lives,” he said. — Bernama