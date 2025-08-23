KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today cautioned the public against selling pornography on social media, noting that this is now an arrestable offence under the Communications and Multimedia Act.

The minister said recent amendments meant the law could also be applied to arrest those engaged in such offences.

“Therefore, to any party attempting such acts, I issue a stern warning as action can be taken,” Fahmi said at a press conference at the Pasar Seni LRT station here.

Aside from the CMA, the sale, distribution, public exhibition, and circulation is also an arrestable crime under Section 292 of the Penal Code.

The minister’s comments today were in response to media questions about a man known as ‘Hot Daddy’ or ‘Daddy Ash’, who allegedly plans to sell pornographic videos on the Telegram platform.

Fahmi confirmed that he has instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to work with the police’s criminal investigation department to trace the individuals involved.

“As for enforcement action, we leave that to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he added.

‘My Malaysia With Gaza’ festival

On a separate matter, Fahmi clarified that the upcoming “My Malaysia With Gaza” festival is intended to raise funds to be channelled to the Palestinian people.

He said the Malaysian Islamic Consultative Council (Mapim), an organiser of the event, is one of the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) authorised by Wisma Putra to conduct fundraising activities for Gaza.

“Mapim has informed [us] that all events related to the gathering are aimed at raising funds to be channelled to Gaza.

“Therefore, I believe that the proceeds from food sales at the event will also be channelled to Gaza,” he said.