TUARAN, Aug 22 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor yesterday announced that the upcoming 17th state election will be the final one of his political career.

The 70-year-old, who has served as an elected representative for 35 years, made the emotional declaration during the launch of the SK Bundung Hall in Tuaran yesterday.

Hajiji, who is the chairman of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and president of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan), revealed that he had already informed his constituents in Sulaman of his decision.

“Otherwise, I am actually very tired of politics. I am old already, although my heart is still ‘young’. Half of my life, I have been an elected representative for 35 years. I am now 70 years old,” he stated.

The seasoned politician, who began his career as a public servant before entering politics in 1990 as a member of the United Sabah National Organisation (Usno), has had a long and dynamic political journey.

After Usno was dissolved, he joined Umno in 1994. Following the fall of the Barisan Nasional government in 2020, Hajiji led former Sabah Umno leaders to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). Two years later, after the 15th general election, he again led an exodus, this time from Bersatu, to form the local-based Gagasan party.

His announcement comes amid significant political developments in Sabah, including GRS’s recent proposal to include a two-term limit for the Chief Minister’s post in its election manifesto.

Hajiji emphasized the importance of passing the baton to newer and younger leaders, a sentiment he has expressed previously to his constituents.

The upcoming state election, which must be held by December 7, 2025, is shaping up to be a complex and consequential contest, with shifting alliances and multi-cornered fights anticipated.

Hajiji’s leadership and the future of GRS will be pivotal in determining Sabah’s political trajectory.

In his speech earlier, Hajiji reiterated the State Government’s unwavering commitment to advancing human capital and education development under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development blueprint, describing recent initiatives as “unprecedented”.

He said that over the past five years, the State Government has channelled a significant RM1.33 billion towards education and human resource development.

“Never before have we implemented such a wide range of initiatives for the development of human capital and education in Sabah,” he said.

Among the most notable advancements this year is the substantial increase in state scholarships, now amounting to RM138 million, nearly triple the previous allocation of RM50 million.

“However, this amount is still insufficient. I have directed the State Secretary to further increase the allocation next year so that more high-achieving Sabah students can benefit from this assistance,” Hajiji stated.

He added that the government also provides a RM200 cash aid to approximately 40,000 students sitting for the SPM and STPM examinations each year.

“I understand that among these 40,000 students, many come from less fortunate families. I still remember when I was preparing to sit for the Lower Cambridge Examination (LCE) in 1971, my mother had to borrow RM15 from relatives just to pay my exam fees. I know how difficult it can be,” he shared candidly.

Hajiji assured that education and human capital development would remain top priorities for his administration.

“These areas are central to the overall SMJ development strategy. While we have made significant progress in developing Sabah’s economy through the agriculture, tourism and industrial sectors, our efforts would be incomplete if we failed to invest in the education sector,” he stressed.

The Chief Minister also urged educators to help disseminate accurate information about government policies and development programmes.

“Do not be swayed by the lies and slander propagated by the opposition. They fail to acknowledge the achievements of the State Government,” he said.

Hajiji highlighted the State Government’s successful track record in securing high-impact investments and generating employment opportunities in Sabah.

“If we were truly doing wrong, why would so many investors come to Sabah?” he questioned, pointing out that the latest is a Singaporean company planning a RM31 billion investment in three phases in Sipitang.

The Chief Minister later witnessed a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the retirement of SK Bundung’s headmistress, Grace Subramaniam.

Also present at the event was Rural Development Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Jahid Jahim. — The Borneo Post