PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — Some airlines are still keen to base themselves in the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang despite others shifting their jet operations away, Transport Minister Anthony Loke reportedly said.

Therefore, Anthony Loke said the ministry still sees the airport’s potential as a Premium Airport and Private Jet Hub, and its rejuvenation plan will proceed as planned.

“There are airlines moving out, but there are also airlines making enquiries to set up presence in [Subang Airport] jet operations, not to mention airlines looking to expand their jet operations there,” he was quoted saying by The Star.

Last month, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) announced that Firefly’s jet operations will relocate from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, effective August 19, 2025.

However, its turboprop services will continue operating from Subang, maintaining regional connectivity.

Earlier this year, New Straits Times reported that Indonesia-based Batik Air is seeking more slots at Subang and is ramping up flight frequencies and launching new routes from there,

Capital A Bhd had also recently relocated its low-cost carrier AirAsia from Subang Airport to KLIA’s Terminal 2 from April.

Loke also said that the Subang Airport Regeneration Plan (SARP) was unaffected by the airlines’ exit.

“The way forward for SARP will depend on how Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is going to spearhead the project following its privatisation,” he reportedly said.

“We are giving MAHB the space to focus first on KLIA as a priority post privatisation. In the meantime, the Business Aviation and maintenance, repair and overhaul plans at Subang Airport will continue to be developed,” he said when asked if the airlines moving out had any links with the SARP.

Last year, MAHB signed a memorandum of understanding with Selangor’s Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) to advance the development and marketing of Zone 3 and Zone 4 at Subang Airport.

Under SARP, the development will include the creation of a new area dedicated to business aviation hangars and the amplification of the aerospace ecosystem catering to aerospace manufacturers, assemblers and component maintenance, repair, and operations operators.