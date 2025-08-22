IPOH, Aug 22 — A complete working paper on the ban of electronic cigarettes or vape sales in Perak is expected to be presented at the State Executive Council meeting early next month.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs, and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the move will focus on restricting local authorities from issuing vape sales licences.

“A blanket ban falls under the federal government jurisdiction, but the state government has the authority to prohibit the issuance of the licence to control the sales.

“If the move succeeds, Perak will become the fifth state to prohibit the sale of vapes,” he told reporters after launching the state-level ‘Operasi Selamat Paru-Paru’ at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building, here today.

On June 22, the state government announced that it would implement the ban in October, after the Perak Health Department presents the working paper at the State Executive Council meeting.

Sivanesan said it was not a hasty decision but a proactive measure to protect public health from the threat of diseases linked to vape use. — Bernama