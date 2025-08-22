BATU PAHAT, Aug 22 — A local university student on a semester break was killed after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a car in front of the Pekan Sri Medan mosque here on Wednesday.

The victim, Putri Alya Maisara, 19, was pinned beneath the car in the 5.30pm crash, and bystanders had to lift the vehicle to free her body, Harian Metro reported today.

“About 5.40pm, someone called me using her phone to say that Putri Alya had been in an accident. I asked how she was, and the person told me she was unconscious,” her father Halim Lewo, 56, told the Malay daily.

“When I saw that she was gone, my heart sank. All I could utter was ‘Allahuakbar, Innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun’ as I looked at her body,” he was quoted as saying.

Halim said his daughter, the eldest of four siblings, was a first-year Universiti Teknologi Mara student and had been on a semester break.

He added she usually spent time with her siblings and had only gone out briefly to get food before the accident.

“She was the family’s hope, since her younger siblings are still in school — but God loved her more,” he said.

Putri Alya’s remains were laid to rest at the Parit Karjan Muslim Cemetery in Sri Medan yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani confirmed receiving a report on the incident.