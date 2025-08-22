KUANTAN, Aug 22 — The runway at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport here will remain closed until 1pm today after the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) fighter jet accident last night, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) announced.

CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud was reported saying the closure would affect Malaysia Airlines’ MH1268/1269 flights at 10.15am and 10.55am, as well as Scoot Airlines’ TR0470/0471 flights at 11.25am and 12pm.

“The main runway was declared ‘Code Black’ after the crash, and will remain closed until further notice,” New Straits Times wrote quoting him.

He added that airlines and relevant agencies have been alerted to assist passengers, and updates would be issued once the runway was cleared and declared safe for use.

In a Facebook post, Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd also said that the runway is temporarily closed to facilitate clearing works.

“A NOTAM has been issued by CAAM, and the closure is expected to remain in effect until 1.00pm today. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” it said.

Yesterday, a RMAF F/A-18D Hornet was involved in an accident on the runway of Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport (RMAF Kuantan Air Base) at 9.05pm last night.

The RMAF said immediate action is being taken and further updates on the incident will be announced in due course.