KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said today the police are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, with her location still unconfirmed.

Khalid said initial checks suggested her last known movements were within Kuala Lumpur, but they have yet to establish her current whereabouts.

“This case is related to a disappearance, and at times we are unable to confirm their whereabouts at the present moment.

“However, I am still awaiting the outcome of further investigations. As for her current whereabouts, I believe more time is needed to properly determine where she is,” he told reporters during a press conference here.

Yesterday, the family of missing woman Ling criticised the recent update by the Home Ministry, calling it lacking in progress and transparency.

Earlier this week, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the police have called 48 witnesses, including four officers from MACC to record statements to assist in the investigation.

Ling, 52, was reported missing after boarding an e-hailing vehicle from her home in Kota Damansara to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on the morning of April 9.

The e-hailing driver later lodged a police report, claiming the woman was “taken away” by three individuals believed to be impersonating police officers near the MACC building.