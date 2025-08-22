KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man will likely remain the top two leaders of PAS, as no names were submitted to challenge the duo in the party election next month.

Party election committee chairman Wan Rohimi Wan Daud announced today that there will be no contest for the top two posts — though he did not explicitly name either Abdul Hadi or Tuan Ibrahim in the list of candidates.

Both of them have not been challenged for the posts in the last decade.

However, four leaders will fight for the three vice-president posts: Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Datuk Idris Ahmad, Datuk Seri Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, and Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Ahmad Samsuri and Sanusi are menteri besar for Terengganu and Kedah, respectively. Mohd Amar is the Speaker for the Kelantan state assembly. Idris is Bagan Serai MP.

A total of 38 names will contest for spots in the central working committee.

Similarly, there is no contest for the Muslimat women’s wing.

For Youth wing, incumbent Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden will face Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar.

For Ulama wing, the chief posts will be up between Datuk Ahmad Yahaya (Pokok Sena MP) and Datuk Mohd Nor Hamzah (Bukit Payong assemblyman).

PAS was previously reported saying it is open to contests for all positions, including the top posts of president and deputy president, at its 71st Muktamar or annual congress scheduled for September.

Its spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin was quoted saying the Islamist part has a history of allowing contests at all levels and the decision on whether to challenge the top leadership would ultimately lie with the delegates.

Recent media reports had speculated that Abdul Hadi might step down due to health concerns, though this has been denied by party leaders.