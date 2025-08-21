KOTA KINABALU, Aug 21 – One of the lawyers representing the mother of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir, has dismissed an old photo of him with with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

In a brief statement, Shahlan Jufri said the photograph was taken in June this year and has no connection whatsoever with the death and Zara Qairina, and the latter’s mother Noraidah Lamat.

“The attempt by certain parties to link it is a malicious slander aimed at misleading the public.

“I stress that my commitment lies solely with seeking justice for Zara,” he said in a Facebook post last night, which has seen been made private.

Shahlan stressed that as a lawyer, he acts without fear or favour in upholding justice and the integrity of the law.

“I will not bow to any pressure or attempts to distort or disrupt this struggle, which has been ongoing since the very first day I was appointed as Zara’s lawyer,” he said firmly.

He explained that the key matters required in pursuing the legal process as counsel for Zara Qairina’s mother had been achieved and were ongoing.

“For the record, the main steps have been taken since my appointment as Zara’s lawyer, including the successful exhumation of the grave, the completion of the post-mortem, and spending more than eight hours in the autopsy room at the client’s request.

“We have also sought a heavier sentence for the perpetrator, namely the maximum 10 years, while our application for an inquest has been approved and is now underway,” he said.

The photo, which also included Datuk Ram Singh — one of the lawyers for the accused in Zara Qairina’s bullying trial — went viral yesterday,

Last night, lawyers acting for Noraidah Lamat have dismissed viral allegations that she was seeking donations for herself or to cover legal expenses — saying they are acting pro bone.

The statement was jointly signed by lawyers Shahlan Jufri, Hamid Ismail, Rizwandean M Borhan, Mohd Luqman Syazwan Zabidi, Mohd Syarulnizam Mohd Salleh and Farrah Nasse.

Yesterday, Datuk Ram Singh, the lawyer representing one of five teenagers charged in the bullying case also explained that the defence team is working pro bono.

Five teenage girls were charged at the Children’s Court in Kota Kinabalu with using abusive words against the late Form One student Zara Qairina last month.