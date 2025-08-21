KOTA KINABALU, Aug 21 — Libaran Member of Parliament Datuk Suhaimi Nasir has clarified that the move by several elected representatives to withdraw support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor should not be seen as an act of betrayal, but rather a reaction to unresolved issues arising from earlier political agreements.

In a statement yesterday, Suhaimi said dissatisfaction began when the understanding between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Bersatu was not honoured, stressing that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition did not yet exist at the time of the arrangement.

“The demand for a government that is transparent, has integrity and genuinely serves the people is a democratic right of any assemblyman. It is part of ensuring better governance for the state,” he said.

The Sabah Umno information chief also responded to claims of betrayal against Tanjung Keramat assemblyman Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, pointing out that the real issue lies in Shahelmey’s decision to remain in his post rather than aligning with the party’s position.

He emphasised that the 2020 state election mandate was given to BN, not to Shahelmey as an individual.

“If the people’s mandate was the priority, he would have placed the party’s position first. Instead, he accepted the offer of the Deputy Chief Minister post, which he himself admitted had been promised to him,” Suhaimi said.

Suhaimi added that before the withdrawal of support, he and Datuk Mokran Ingkat had met with Shahelmey to discuss a collective party stance, but Shahelmey declined to agree.

“I was present at the meeting. He declined the discussion without a clear reason. This suggests his decision was influenced by personal grievances rather than a commitment to broader political objectives,” he said, citing Shahelmey’s removal as managing director of Borneo Highway PDP Sdn Bhd in 2019 as a possible factor.

He also noted that public perception surrounding Shahelmey remains an issue, with videos linked to corruption allegations still circulating despite his denial.

“He has denied the allegations, but public perception has already formed. This raises questions about the image of leadership presented to the public,” Suhaimi said.

He stressed that the political situation should not be reduced to loyalty or betrayal, but must also take into account the responsibility of public representatives to uphold good governance and party unity. — The Borneo Post