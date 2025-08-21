KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The National Digital Department (JDN) is drafting a public sector data digitalisation policy as part of the new technology development agenda under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the data digitalisation policy will cover the identification of data existing across all ministries and government agencies.

“This is to ensure that data, whether in the form of analogue, audio, visual or a combination thereof, can be digitised immediately in accordance with established standards, taking into account the type of data, security levels and privacy aspects required to enable it to be used promptly if needed.

“The policy is expected to be completed by the end of this year,” he said when winding up debate on the 13MP for the Digital Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said that once the data digitalisation effort is implemented, data storage will also become a priority for the Digital Ministry through the establishment of a Data Bank as outlined under the 13MP.

“In the 13MP presentation, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) mentioned that a data bank will be established for data storage purposes, and this ministry is drawing up the necessary measures to ensure the success of this agenda,” he said.

Gobind also said that a Data Commission will be set up under the 13MP as a regulatory body to ensure governance, compliance with standards, and the effectiveness of data protection remain safe, transparent and with integrity.

To further improve the government’s digital service system, he said the Digital Ministry will launch the MyGOV Malaysia mobile application as a one-stop centre for government digital services.

“This application integrates services from various government agencies in stages with MyDigital ID as the main login key, and it offers various categories of services such as information display, payment verification and applications.

“Integration with federal government, state government and local authority (PBT) services will be implemented in stages starting next year until 2030,” he said. — Bernama